The last-16 hardly proved to be plain sailing for United, who laboured to a low-key draw on an absolutely woeful surface in Rostov before squeezing past the resilient Russians at Old Trafford last night courtesy of a close-range finish from Juan Mata.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic struck the woodwork twice during a goalless first half and Sergio Romero made a terriffic stoppage-time save to deny Christian Noboa and prevent the embarrassment of extra-time.

Such a win came at a cost, with Paul Pogba limping off with a hamstring injury and Daley Blind also withdrawn after taking a blow to the head.

It is safe to say that Mourinho was not best pleased after the final whistle...