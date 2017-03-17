12.00 GMT - Europa League quarter-final draw
- Manchester United to discover their next opponents as they seek to win Europe's secondary club competition for the very first time
- The Red Devils completed an unconvincing 2-1 last-16 aggregate victory over FC Rostov on Thursday night, with Jose Mourinho going on the offensive following injuries to Paul Pogba and Daley Blind
- The draw takes place live at Uefa headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland from midday UK time
- Besiktas, Celta Vigo, Genk, Lyon, Schalke, Ajax and Anderlecht complete quarter-final lineup
- There are no seeding rules enforced at this stage of the competition
- Two-legged ties will be played on the 13 and 20 April
The last-16 hardly proved to be plain sailing for United, who laboured to a low-key draw on an absolutely woeful surface in Rostov before squeezing past the resilient Russians at Old Trafford last night courtesy of a close-range finish from Juan Mata.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic struck the woodwork twice during a goalless first half and Sergio Romero made a terriffic stoppage-time save to deny Christian Noboa and prevent the embarrassment of extra-time.
Such a win came at a cost, with Paul Pogba limping off with a hamstring injury and Daley Blind also withdrawn after taking a blow to the head.
It is safe to say that Mourinho was not best pleased after the final whistle...
Good morning and welcome to IBTimes UK's live coverage of the draw for the quarter-finals of the 2016-17 Europa League.
With Tottenham having fallen at the last-32 hurdle, Manchester United continue to fly the flag alone for English football in a competition that they are seeking to win for the very first time in their illustrious history.
Besiktas, Celta Vigo, Schalke, Lyon, Genk, Ajax and Anderlecht complete a last-eight lineup that will hardly strike fear into the heart of Jose Mourinho.
With the Champions League draw now all wrapped up, proceedings are scheduled to get underway at 12.00 GMT. Stay tuned.