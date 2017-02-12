Germaine De Randamie defeated Holly Holm by unanimous decision at UFC 208 to become the company's first ever women's featherweight champion.

The fight went the distance as the Dutch fighter won 48-47, 48-47, 48-47, although the win was marred in controversy as De Randamie struck Holm after the bell on two occasions, without receiving any point deductions.

De Randamie is now the first Dutch fighter to hold a UFC belt in 18 years since Bas Rutten, while Holm has been defeated thrice now, since her win against Ronda Rousey.

More to follow...