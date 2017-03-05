Welterweight champion Tyron Woodley successfully defended his championship against Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson at UFC 209 on Saturday (4 March).

"The Chosen One" won, despite some controversy, via majority decision (48-47, 47-47, 48-47) in what was a back-and-forth contest until the fifth and final round, where Thompson was knocked down and nearly finished.

"I thought I was going to finish him, but in the end I got the victory," Woodley said as quoted on MMAFighting. "Nothing was surprising. Stephen did a way better job of getting in my face. In the final round I went in for the kill, I wish I had done that in other rounds, but I got the job done and won the fight," he added.

Meanwhile, David Teymur defeated Lando Vannata in what was a slight upset, winning via unanimous decision. Speaking about the fight, the Swede said that it was like a dream come true and that he was now targeting the belt.

"This is like a dream come true," he was quoted as saying by MMAFighting. "I can't believe I'm here now, with the whole world watching me. I hope I made some new fans tonight. I didn't come to the UFC to hide, I came here for the belt."

Further, Australian Dan Kelly defeated long-time veteran Rashad Evans via split decision while Team Alpha Male's Cynthia Calvillo had an impressive UFC debut as she easily overpowered Amanda Evans in the first round via a rear-naked choke submission.

Alistair Overeem got back into the heavyweight mix with a third round KO over Mark Hunt. "The Reem" previously lost his last fight against Stipe Miocic in a title fight at UFC 203, but looked much better against Hunt as he won via knees to the face. He went on to say post-fight that he was not done as yet.

UFC 209 results:

Welterweight title

Tyron Woodley defeated Stephen Thompson via majority decision.

Non-title fights

David Teymur defeated Lando Vannata via unanimous decision.

Dan Kelly defeated Rashad Evans via split decision.

Cynthia Calvillo defeated Amanda Cooper via submission.

Alistair Overeem defeated Mark Hunt via KO.