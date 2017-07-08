Two title fights are set to take place at UFC 213 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday (8 July).

Where to watch live

The main card event starts at 3am BST (Sunday in the UK). Live coverage is on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport 2 HD with live streaming available on BTSport.com.

Overview

In what is a fairly packed card, the first of two title fights will see Amanda Nunes (14-4 record in MMA) defend her bantamweight title against Valentina Shevchenko (14-2 record in MMA) in a highly anticipated rematch.

Nunes defeated Shevchenko via unanimous decision in March 2016 in a very close battle between the two fighters.

Since that encounter, Nunes went on to defeat Miesha Tate for the title before defending it against Ronda Rousey at UFC 207 in December, dominating the former champion in a stunning 48-second win.

Shevchenko has been on a tear herself, defeating former champion Holly Holm and submitting top contender Julianna Pena in January of this year.

Nunes could continue to create a legacy of her own with yet another win while Shevchenko will be looking to win UFC gold for the first time in her career and cement her place as one of the top female fighters in the world.

The other championship fight will see Yoel Romero (13-1 record in MMA) battle Robert Whittaker (18-4 record in MMA) for the interim middleweight title.

With the bout confirmed in May due to the champion Michael Bisping's current injury status, a win for either competitor does not only represent a chance at UFC gold for the first time in their careers, but also a guaranteed shot at the middleweight title which is yet to be defended since October 2016.

Both Romero and Whittaker have been on a tear, winning their last eight and seven fights in a row respectively and in what will be a wrestler vs striker match-up, it promises to be one of the more exciting and much-awaited fights of the year.

Predictions

Valentina Shevchenko to win via decision.

Yoel Romero to win via KO/TKO.

What they say

Amanda Nunes: "I beat her already. Nothing's going to change it. The only thing that's going to change is that this is going to be over Saturday – because I will beat her clean. [Whether] I knock her out, submit her, go five rounds, I will clean this, to get over this," via MMAJunkie.

Valentina Shevchenko: "The first fight was close. This time is a new fight. More than one year has passed and I've had a very good year of training and experience and fights and I'm looking forward to finishing her as fast as I can," via LA Times.

Yoel Romero: "He prepared himself for this. I was made for this. Because god is on my left, and god is on my right," via MMAJunkie.

Robert Whittaker: "I want to be known as one of the best fighters ever, so to walk that path, I have to fight the best and the baddest dudes in the world," via MMAJunkie.

Betting odds (Betfair)

Women's bantamweight title fight

Amanda Nunes to win: 9/10

Valentina Shevchenko to win: 9/10

Interim middleweight title fight

Yoel Romero to win: 1/1

Robert Whittaker to win: 4/5

Main Card Event