Jon Jones reclaimed the light heavyweight title that he never lost after an emphatic win over Daniel Cormier in their highly anticipated rematch on Saturday (29 July).

Fighting for the first time in 15 months, Jones rocked Cormier with a kick to the head and went for the finish as a wobbly "DC" stumbled and fell before he was finished with elbows and punches.

It arguably brings an end to the most heated and at times, violent rivalry between two of the best light heavyweight fighters of all time.

Following the fight, "Bones" (23-1 record in MMA), was emotional about his journey, paying respect to a dejected Cormier (19-2 record in MMA) who wanted to leave the octagon before erupting into tears.

"I love my fans, I have the most loyal fans," Jones told Joe Rogan after the fight.

"Even the haters, all the things your said, I love you too because you motivated me.

"I want to take this opportunity to thank Daniel Cormier for being my biggest rival and greatest motivator. He's a model champion, a great human being. He's a true champion for the rest of his life."

Cormier was still in tears when Rogan hesitantly went to interview him before stating: "If you lose both fights there's not a rivalry. So I don't know [where to go from here]."

After both fighters had their interviews, Jones took the microphone and called out Brock Lesnar in a superfight that now looks highly likely to happen in the future.

"Brock Lesnar. If you want to find out what it's like to get your ass kicked by a guy who weight 40 lbs less than you, meet me here," he added as the crowd gave a huge roar.

In the co-main event, Tyron Woodley successfully defended his welterweight championship against Demian Maia in a unanimous (50-45, 49-46, 49-46) decision.

In a bout that lacked a lot of action, leading the fans to boo and even chant "boring", Woodley stuffed all of the Brazilian's takedowns and had the superior offence throughout the fight leading to a frustrating night for Maia.

Lastly, in the third title fight, Cris Cyborg was able to triumph as she defeated a spirited Tonya Evinger in the third round to win the women's featherweight championship.

"I don't have the words to say, just thank you for everything, for everyone who watched me," Cyborg stated after the fight. "I'm really happy, this is what I have worked toward my entire career."

UFC 214 results:

Light heavyweight title fight

Jon Jones defeated Daniel Cormier via KO.

Welterweight title fight

Tyron Woodley defeated Demian Maia via unanimous decision.

Women's featherweight title fight

Cris Cyborg defeated Tonya Avenger via TKO.

Non-title fights

Robbie Lawler defeated Donald Cerrone via unanimous decision.

Volkan Oezdemir defeated Jimi Manuwa via KO.