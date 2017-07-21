The UFC have confirmed two title fights for their debut card in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada as champion Demetrious Johnson will take on Ray Borg in a flyweight title bout that will headline the event.

Johnson notably equalled Anderson Silva's title defence record of 10 at UFC Kansas when he defeated Wilson Reis in April and will have a chance to make UFC history with a win on 9 September.

"Mighty Mouse" (26-2-1 record in MMA) will also be looking to win his 13th consecutive fight, which will take place just two weeks shy of his five-year anniversary as champion.

His opponent in Ray Borg (11-2 record in MMA), however, has different plans, having previously stated that he wanted to be the "Chris Weidman of the flyweight division" by stopping Johnson.

"I feel like I pose the biggest threat to D.J. out of anybody," Borg said back in May, as quoted on Fox Sports. "Everybody else gets out wrestled by D.J. and he out speeds everybody else."

"Against me, he's not going to be faster than me. He's not going to be stronger than me. Mix that with my technique and my speed, why not be the guy for the job?

"It's funny Anderson Silva set the record for 10 title defenses and the dark horse of the division Chris Weidman came in and shocked the world and then he went in and did it a second time. I don't think anybody is made to defend that belt more than 10 times and I'm happy to show it."

The other title fight will be the much-awaited rematch between women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes (14-4 record in MMA) and Valentina Shevchenko (14-2 record in MMA).

The duo were supposed to fight at UFC 213 earlier this month, however, Nunes had to pull out on the day of the event as she was unable to breathe and felt off balance from the pressure in her sinus due to the weight cut.

UFC 215 will take place on 9 September at Edmonton's Rogers Place with no pay-per-view set for the month of August.