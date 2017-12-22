UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier only plans on winning against Stipe Miocic or Francis Ngannou if he was to return to his old heavyweight division.

Cormier turns 39 next year and with the increasing likelihood that his heated rival Jon Jones will be suspended for a while for another failed drug test, there is not much left for "DC" to do in MMA.

However, a return to the heavyweight division could be one future option for the Lafayette native. As he gets older, Cormier has recently struggled to make the 205-pound mark for the light heavyweight division.

Unbeaten as a heavyweight, Cormier could move back up and potentially face the winner of UFC 220's highly-anticipated main event title fight between Miocic and Ngannou.

Cormier, who is also fighting at UFC 220 against Volkan Oezdemir, is not looking to just compete though. Instead, he is confident of emerging victorious if he does move up, provided he gets back in proper shape for the division.

"It would be the most amazing thing in the world," Cormier told MMAJunkie Radio. "But ... there's a 'but'. That would take some thinking, some talking and a real solid plan to try to get back to the type of weight that I would need to compete against those guys.

"Because, again, I'm not going in there to lose and say I gave it my best shot. If I go in there with Miocic or Ngannou, I'm going to win. That's just who I am.

"So that would just be me and my team really coming up with a solid plan on how I'm going to get up to a healthy, strong, 235, 240 pounds to go and fight those dudes."

Despite his height disadvantage, Cormier has dominated against the bigger guys in the heavyweight division before. He has also shown no signs of fear against the particularly intimidating Ngannou as recently displayed on his Instagram profile.