UFC bantamweight contender TJ Dillashaw has refuted claims that he was knocked out in training by current champion Cody Garbrandt.

The two fighters — who will face each other at the finale of The Ultimate Fighter 25 in the summer for the bantamweight title — used to be teammates at Urijah Faber's Team Alpha Male (TAM) in Sacramento, California.

However, Dillashaw split the camp in October 2015 to follow head coach Duane Ludwig to Elevation Fight Team in Denver, Colorado, igniting bad blood between the two camps.

Following his victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 207, Garbrandt revealed he would love to fight Dillashaw, going as far as calling him a "cancer" to TAM and that he has footage of himself knocking out Dillashaw in training.

In response, Dillashaw said no such footage exists.

"He keeps talking, he has footage on it," the former champion said as quoted on MMAFighting. "I think that's hilarious because he's digging himself a hole. If you've got footage on it, put it out. It has not happened. If he does, put it out there, because it didn't happen."

Dillashaw does not deny that Garbrandt — who has a boxing background — hits hard but responded that he has never been knocked out, whether it's in the octagon or in training.

"We've definitely thrown down," Dillashaw added. "Don't get me wrong, Cody is a tough kid. It's funny for him to talk about how he's knocked me out before. The closest I've been to being knocked out is in the John Dodson fight when he clipped me."

"Put it out there. And if it did [happen], I must not remember it because I got knocked out. It didn't happen."