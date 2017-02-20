Cris Cyborg has revealed she did not understand the thinking behind putting Ronda Rousey in a title fight for her UFC return.

Rousey returned to the octagon in December 2016 for UFC 207, just over a year after losing her bantamweight title in her first loss to Holly Holm at UFC 193.

The 30-year-old was immediately put into a title fight upon her return with women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes. Rousey was soundly beaten in 48 seconds into the first round.

Given how she had a media blackout when she first lost her bantamweight title, many expect the Nunes fight to be Rousey's last as retirement could be on the horizon.

Cyborg – who herself is ready to make a UFC comeback – believes Rousey should not have fought the champion, instead, fighting someone lower in the rankings.

"I really don't understand why she fight straight for the belt right after her loss to Holly Holm," Cyborg said as quoted on MMAFighting. "One year, no fight, you know? She fights someone, Amanda, with a lot of fights in the year already, and she's one year off."

"I think she needed one fight, get a win and be confident again, and go for the belt. I think it's hard to fight straight for the belt, somebody fights all year and she's one year off.

"I really think if I'm managing someone, I don't do like this. I'd give more fights for her, and she get confident again. Because after the Holly Holm fight, it broke her mind."

Cyborg and Rousey have been rivals and while a fight between the two will probably not happen now, the former had nothing but nice things to say about Rousey and her impact on the sport.

"She did a lot of good things, she opened the door for the division for the girls," she added. "My coach said he could help train because, you know, it's never gonna happen this fight. It doesn't make me sad, you know?"

"I think when you lose the fight it's not the end of the world, you can keep training and catch up and try again better, you know? But she really don't need this. Make a lot of money, she can do other things for the sport too, just (outside) the cage."