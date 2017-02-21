Georges St-Pierre's long time coach Firas Zahabi wants the former welterweight champion to have a super fight for his return to the UFC.

"GSP" was confirmed for a return to the company after a three year hiatus and is likely to fight in the third quarter of 2017. The Canadian star – who has a 25-2 record in MMA – last fought in November 2013 defending his welterweight title against Johny Hendricks in a controversial split decision win.

St-Pierre vacated his title a month later, citing that he needed to take some time off from the sport.

However, with his return now made official, fans and media alike have been predicting who the 35-year-old will fight upon his return.

Zahabi, head coach of the Tristar gym in Canada, wants St-Pierre to have an epic return fight with either lightweight champion, Conor McGregor or middleweight champion, Michael Bisping.

"My ideal scenario, I don't know if it's still up for grabs, but I was really happy when there was a buzzing of Bisping or McGregor," Zahabi said on MMAFighting. "I thought those two would be two epic fights. One, he would go a little lower [in weight]; one, he would go a little higher. But those are really, really intriguing fights."

"Of course, Tyron Woodley, he's the [welterweight] champion and et cetera, but he has his fight with 'Wonderboy' [Thompson]. And if 'Wonderboy' wins, then they'll have a trilogy. And of course we don't want to fight with 'Wonderboy,' we go way back together.

"So I think the welterweight title is not really something he (St-Pierre) is thinking about right now because of the current landscape, but there is always the 185-pound belt.

"And of course, McGregor is such a mega-star that if you put those two on a main event, I don't think that anybody in the world wouldn't watch that. I think that even non-MMA fans would watch that. But again, I don't do the match-ups, I don't do the managing, I'm just talking as a trainer."

Zahabi also stated that he is interested in getting St-Pierre ready for big fights rather than becoming champion again.

"As long as it's a five-round fight," Zahabi added. "I can't picture Georges doing a three-round fight to be honest."

"I'm not so worried about titles. I think he's done that. It would be great if it's a title, but it comes down to a good name that he likes and it's exciting, and it's something the fans would want to see."