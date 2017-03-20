Conor McGregor has revealed that he could fight Floyd Mayweather as early as September 2017. The UFC star has remained confident of taking over boxing as he sets his sights on becoming the first athlete to defeat the American boxing great.

The 28-year-old defeated Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 last November and announced to take a break to welcome his first child. Mayweather has publicly expressed his desire to fight the Irishman and the 40-year-old is willing to come out of retirement to face him.

"[September] is what I'm thinking. That's what the word is. That's what we're close to doing. I've tried to talk to Floyd. I flew to Las Vegas to have talks with Floyd and then he retired. He just doesn't want to see me. He's petrified. Wouldn't you be? No one knows what to expect with me, and they shouldn't. Because I don't know what to expect either," he told LA Times, according to MMA Fighting.

Mayweather is undefeated in boxing after 49 fights and will go down as the sport's greatest athlete.

McGregor, who has received criticism for challenging Mayweather in a boxing match, has remained confident that he can come out victorious and hand the boxing legend his first career defeat.

When McGregor was asked about a potential date earlier, he said: "We're getting close, don't worry about it. You'll hear about it. I'm out of here. I am boxing."

"You're the boxing guy? I'm the boxing guy. Watch me take over boxing. Trust me on that. No one in this boxing game knows what's coming. Trust me on that. When I step in there, I'm going to shock the whole goddamn world.

"Trust me on that. Look me in the eyes. Twenty-eight years of age, confident as a motherf****r, long, rangy, dangerous with every hand. Trust me, I'm going to stop Floyd and you're all going to eat your words. The whole world is going to eat their words."