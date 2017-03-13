England's Jimi Manuwa has revealed that he would like to see how Jon Jones puts up with his striking ability.

Jones is currently serving a one year suspension after testing positive for two banned substances – clomiphene and letrozole – having previously pulled out of his light heavyweight title fight against Daniel Cormier at UFC 200.

Jones, the youngest UFC champion in history is widely regarded as the greatest fighter of all time, having never lost his light heavyweight title in the octagon, with the only loss in his 22-1 record coming as a result of a disqualification.

The 29-year-old has also already beaten current champion Cormier as well as five out of the top seven contenders in the division.

With Jones' suspension ending in July 2017, it is expected that he will face the winner of the light heavyweight title bout at UFC 210 between Cormier and Anthony "Rumble" Johnson.

Manuwa – who is headlining UFC London on 18 March against Corey Anderson – has never faced Jones in the octagon.

"Of course, I'd love to fight him," Manuwa said as quoted on Sky Sports. "He's the greatest fighter of all time. Why not? I think I could knock him out. He's fought [Glover] Teixeira, who is one-dimensional and doesn't have the variety of striking that I've got."

"Jones has never fought a knockout specialist. I'd like to see him fight either me or 'Rumble' [Johnson], and see how he puts up with getting hit on the chin."

Manuwa was of the view that a good performance against Anderson at the O2 Arena would land him a title shot.

"Listen, I'm ranked No 4," the 37-year-old said. "One more good performance and I'm going for the title. The top three have had their chance, so I want to go straight for the title. Everyone will realise I'm not messing around."