Nate Diaz looks unlikely to be competing in the Octagon anytime soon after he laughed off UFC president Dana White's latest fight offer on social media.

The Stockton-born fighter's last bout was at UFC 202 in August 2016 where he lost to Conor McGregor via majority decision in what was a fight of the year contender. White recently revealed he offered Diaz a new bout, though he didn't offer any further details.

"We just offered Nate Diaz a fight, and we're waiting to hear back from him, so we'll see," White said ahead of the Super Bowl as quoted on MMAJunkie. "These guys say they want a fight. I offered Nick Diaz two fights. He turned down two fights. I offered him Robbie Lawler. Robbie Lawler accepted the fight. Then I offered him Demian Maia. Nick Diaz turned down two fights. And then we just offered Nate a fight."

Diaz has maintained he will only return for a big fight or for a fee approaching $20m, with a trilogy with McGregor likely to be among the possibilities. However, many are speculating the 31-year-old was offered former lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez as his next opponent.

A fight between the two lightweight contenders whose last losses both came against McGregor would make sense, but Diaz had other ideas as he took to Twitter to respond, "Lol at your fight..." With Diaz unlikely to be offered the $20m he demands to return to competitive action and the subsequent mocking of White's offer, it might be some time before we see Diaz in action again.