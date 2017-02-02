Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White claims Ronda Rousey's failure to compete at the top has forced her to end her time inside the octagon.

The 30-year-old suffered her second career defeat at the hands of Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 as the California-born fighter lost her last bout in less than a minute late in December. That was her second defeat in a row, with the first one coming at the hands of Holly Holm in November 2015.

"It's no different than any other sport. When you're a professional athlete and you're performing at a certain level, the day comes when you don't anymore. It happened to Ronda. This sport is very, very tough," White told TMZ, as quoted by Fox Sports.

"You have to stay on top of your game and it's a young man and young woman's sport. Throughout the history of time in fighting, one day you just show up and you don't have it anymore. It always happened that way."

Rousey is yet to make an official announcement regarding her future at the UFC, despite White suggesting the former women's bantamweight champion will not return to the sport. She went on a 12-fight winning streak, before losing her last two bouts.

During her unbeaten run, Rousey took less than a minute to beat her opponent on nine occasions. White claims the American fighter will still be a part of the UFC family for what she has achieved in the sport.

"Obviously what she's accomplished in the UFC over the last four years and in the sport, her and I are very good friends and we'll be very good friends for the rest of our lives," UFC president said.

"So Ronda will always be connected to the UFC. This will always be her house. Whatever she needs from me, I'm here for."