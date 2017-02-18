Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos has moved up to the welterweight division and has already set his sights on potential opponents – Robbie Lawler and Nick Diaz.

The Brazilian fighter was originally supposed to face Conor McGregor at UFC 196 in 2016 and defend his lightweight title. However, Dos Anjos suffered a broken foot that prevented the fight from happening.

McGregor went on to form a rivalry with Nate Diaz while Dos Anjos eventually returned and lost his title to Eddie Alvarez.

The 32-year-old then lost via unanimous decision against Tony Ferguson, dropping down the lightweight rankings, and has since decided to move up a division.

According to Dos Anjos, cutting down to lightweight (155 pounds) was too much to handle for him as he claimed to have passed out multiple times before his clash with Alvarez in 2016.

Now officially a welterweight in 2017, Dos Anjos has earmarked fighters he believes he is ready to challenge and beat.

"I think Robbie Lawler is a good name and a fight that interests me," Dos Anjos told MMAjunkie. "Nick Diaz. I think I can beat these guys for sure. Those are some of the names on my mind right now."

Lawler was previously the welterweight champion before losing his strap at UFC 201 to Tyron Woodley. Meanwhile, Diaz just returned to the company following his suspension and like his brother, Nate, is yet to accept a fight offer from UFC president Dana White.

Having succeeded in the lightweight division, Dos Anjos now plans to reach the top of the welterweight division and also wants to fight in his hometown when Rio plays host to UFC 212.

"Welterweight is a different division, but I'm not fighting light at welterweight," he added. "Everything I want to do in my life, I want to be at the top. Now I'm at welterweight, and I want to fight the best guys."

"I want to fight in Brazil. I just heard about the show with (Max) Holloway and (Jose) Aldo (at UFC 212). My last fight in Rio was in 2007, and I would love to have a chance to fight in my hometown again.