UFC superstar Conor McGregor is close to sealing a deal to make a lucrative one-off appearance in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), according to the latest reports from Ireland.

The Irish Sun understands that the UFC's reigning lightweight champion is in talks over a match against one of WWE's biggest names, with the likelihood of such a cameo being delayed until next year raising the possibility that he could follow in the footsteps of fellow MMA favourite Ronda Rousey and boxing greats Muhammad Ali, Floyd Mayweather Jr and Mike Tyson by featuring at Wrestlemania.

Such speculation comes just a matter of days after WWE stalwart Stephanie McMahon, who currently serves as one of the company's principal owners, chief brand officer and on-screen general manager of flagship Monday night show Raw, described McGregor as a "perfect fit" for the world of professional wrestling.

"He certainly has the personality, the athletic ability, the appeal," she said at a Leaders in Sports convention in London. "He speaks his mind, he is very genuine and authentic and he has a hell of a Vince McMahon swagger."

McMahon's husband, wrestling royalty and current company COO Paul "Triple H" Levesque, has also previously welcomed the idea of a possible WWE appearance for McGregor, telling The Telegraph that the brash Dubliner possesses "the personality, the skills and the talk".

On concerns over his size, the added: "What does he walk around at? 180lbs? I have smaller guys now in the WWE. We have 200lb guys who are stars. You don't need to be 300lbs anymore."

IBTimes UK has reached out to both the WWE and McGregor's management company, Paradigm Sport Management, for comment.

McGregor has certainly proven that he is not afraid to pursue other sporting challenges outside of the octagon, as evidenced by his money-spinning boxing debut against the previously retired Mayweather back in August. 'The Notorious' was not humiliated as many expected, eventually losing via a 10th-round stoppage in Las Vegas.

McGregor does want to return to the UFC before the end of 2017, having yet to defend the lightweight strap he won from Eddie Alvarez last November.

President Dana White recently labelled talk of an eagerly-anticipated trilogy fight against arch-rival Nate Diaz as "internet b******t", suggesting that a meeting with Tony Ferguson now has to happen after the latter beat Kevin Lee at UFC 216 to become the interim champion of an extremely strong division.

'El Cucuy' unsurprisingly called out McGregor in an expletive-laden rant after that third-round submission at T-Mobile Arena, persevering with his irksome "McNuggets" nickname and urging his rival to either defend his belt or vacate it.