UFC welterweight contender Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson has revealed that he is not too fond of squaring off against Georges St-Pierre.

Thompson used to spar with the Canadian at the Tristar Gym in Montreal, Canada to help prepare the latter for fights against similar styled opponents.

St-Pierre had vacated his welterweight title in December 2013 to take time off from the sport and the 35-year-old is now preparing for his return to the octagon.

Meanwhile, Thompson would face current welterweight champion Tyron Woodley at UFC 209 and if he wins the contest, he might face GSP to defend the belt.

"I would hate [fighting GSP]," he said as quoted on Fox. "I would hate the day where I would have to step out there with a guy who inspired me first in kickboxing to [try] mixed martial arts. He was my inspiration."

"He's a good friend of mine. That would be a hard one to be honest with you just emotionally because he's a good bud. But you never know."

The same goes for "GSP" whose coach, Firas Zahabi recently revealed that the former welterweight champion is considering different weight classes, as they do not want to face Thompson if he wins the belt.

Thompson is no stranger to fighting with his friends though. He had defeated another Tristar Gym member and former training partner, Rory MacDonald at UFC Fight Night 89 to earn his shot at the welterweight title.

"You never know what the UFC's going to bring," the South Carolina native added. "Of course, I know we're both businessmen and professionals. It's kind of like with Rory [MacDonald], I've got a little better relationship with Georges than I did with Rory."

"I don't know. We'll just have to see. I would not want to just because of the relationship we have but it is business."

Thompson did however state that he would love to fight current lightweight champion, Conor McGregor.

"Everybody asks 'would you fight Conor McGregor?' — of course I'd fight Conor McGregor but it's not because of the money," the 34-year-old explained.

"It's because he's such a huge martial artist and everybody considers themselves the best if you fight Conor McGregor, if you beat Conor McGregor. I look at it like that."