Uganda's leader has backed the US President's use of the term "shithole" to describe Haiti and a number of other African nations.

President Yoweri Museveni said Donald Trump was speaking "frankly" about the problems facing many African countries.

The US leader was accused of making the comment during an Oval Office meeting between Republicans and Democrats on immigration reform earlier this month.

His comments have been condemned by world leaders ranging from French President Emmanuel Macron to the African Union.

But Museveni, who is one of Africa's longest serving leaders, said: "I love Trump because he tells Africans frankly."

Speaking to the East African Legislative Assembly in the Ugandan capital of Kampala, he added: "I don't know whether he was misquoted or whatever, but he talks to Africans frankly. In the world, you cannot survive if you are weak."

The 73-year-old head of state followed up his comments with a tweet on Tuesday (23 January), in which he wrote: "Donald Trump speaks to Africans frankly. Africans need to solve their problems. You can't survive if you are weak. It is the Africans' fault that they are weak. We are 12 times the size of India, but why are we not strong?"

Museveni has been Ugandan president since 1986, and wants to run for a record sixth term in 2021. Last month he controversially removed the upper age limit of 75 for his office, paving the way for him to become President for life.

However, the African Union, which comprises all 55 countries on the African continent, said in a statement it was "shocked" by Trump's comments.

It added the US president's "remarks dishonour the celebrated American creed and respect for diversity and human dignity".

In an interview with the BBC's The Andrew Marr Show on Sunday (21 January) France's Macron said: "It's not a word you can use. We have to respect all countries."

The president's comments also led to protests on the streets of Haiti.

Trump has denied using the offensive term, but admitted "tough" language was used.

However, Democrat Senator Dick Durbin who was at the White House meeting, said Trump used the word repeatedly.