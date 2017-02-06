The four Bric economies have attracted 35% more foreign direct investment (FDI) than the more advanced G7 nations. This was revealed in a report published on Monday by UHY, the international accounting and consultancy network.

The UHY report was based on a study which looked into FDI inflows over the last year across 45 major economies. It measured their success by comparing the FDI they received against their respective Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The report seen by IBTimes UK said, "total inflows of FDI accounted for 2.3% of the total Bric nations' GDP last year. This figure compares to 1.7% of GDP for the G7 and the world figure of 2.2% of total GDP".

In absolute terms, the study showed that the FDI average of Bric nations – Brazil, Russia, India and China – stood at $93.9bn (£75.19bn) in 2015.

This, it said, was higher than the G7 – Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US – average of $82.8bn. This was also found to be greater than the world average of $29.3bn, the European average of 19.1bn and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) average of 13bn.

At the country level, the study showed that China attracted $249.9bn of FDI in 2015, the highest amongst Bric nations and the second highest amongst the entire list of 45 countries. Meanwhile, Brazil was found to have attracted $75.1bn – the second-highest amongst Bric nations and the fourth-highest when compared to the worldwide list.

It was also found that there was a 60% increase in FDI into Bric economies in five years. Total FDI stood at $375bn in 2015, as against $236bn seen in 2010. Meanwhile, it was also revealed that China's FDI inflow in this five-year period had doubled.

Amongst G7 nations, Japan and Italy were said to be amongst the worst performers. Germany too was said to be an underperformer when compared with the Europe average.

With regards to the UK, the study said that it had attracted FDI worth $50m in 2015. This translated to just 1.8% of its GDP, making it lag behind the world average of 2.2%. UHY said the Brexit vote had led to uncertainty in the country which in turn could lead multinational businesses and other foreign investors away from the country, going forward.

UHY said the reason why Bric economies were attracting more FDI than G7 nations were amid better growth opportunities in the former than the latter. It also said that the increase in FDI as also because of setting up more production facilities in Bric economies than in G7 nations. This, it said was amid cheaper labour, availability of resources and more favourable business climate.

Another highlight of the study was that while ASEAN nations raised an average FDI of $13bn in 2015, as a percentage of GDP, it was 5.3%. This was more when compared to Bric nations. Country-specific, Singapore was seen attracting FDI worth 22.3% of its GDP in 2015, while the figures of Cambodia and Vietnam stood at 9.4% and 6.2% respectively.

Commenting on the report, Bernard Fay, chairman of UHY said, "Despite the slowdown in emerging markets, Bric economies are continuing to attract significant amounts of FDI – while the G7 is falling behind.

"Inbound investment by foreign businesses is a sign of confidence in an economy, providing a boost to business growth, job creation and developments in areas such as innovation and infrastructure."