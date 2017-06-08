Ian described it as a "rock 'n' roll" finale to a campaign that has surpassed the expectations of many. You can read Ian's full report here .

Campaigning came to a close last night. Our lead politics writer Ian Silvera was at the Union Chapel in Islington to see Jeremy Corbyn in front of a home crowd.

Good morning, and welcome to our live coverage of the 2017 UK General Election as Britons heads to the polls to determine the government that will take the country out of the European Union.

If the Conservatives secure a solid majority, it will be full steam ahead towards a so-called "hard Brexit", meaning Britain will withdraw from the single market as a consequence of ending uncontrolled migration from the continent.

But, a hung parliament, or even a slim Conservative majority, will see Theresa May's hand partially tied by her fellow MPs and the outcome of the Brexit negotiations made much more uncertain.

When the prime minister called this election on 18 April few could have predicted there would be talk of anything but a Conservative landslide.

But, a disastrous manifesto launch combined with an unexpectedly competent Labour campaign has rendered the balance in the House of Commons anything but a foregone conclusion.