With one day to go until the general election on Thursday 8 June, opinion polls show that Prime Minister Theresa May's lead over the opposition Labour party has ebbed over the course of her campaign.

Six weeks ago, when she called for an election, the polls and the pundits all predicted a massive landslide for May and possibly even the end of Labour. May's poll ratings indicated she could be on course to win a landslide majority on a par with the 1983 majority of 144 won by Margaret Thatcher.

However, her poll lead has shrunk over the past three weeks. Latest polls put her party anywhere from 12 to one point ahead, a situation considered improbable at the start of the campaign. Different poll models give a wide range of projected results. Some predict May will increase her majority, but one projection suggests she could lose parliamentary seats.

Pollsters warn that much still depends on the level of voter turnout. Past experience indicates that the young are far less likely to vote than the elderly, who favour the Conservatives.

Young people feel the Labour leader appeals to them like no other politician before him. Many will be voting for the first time. Since the election was called, more than a million under-25s have registered to vote.

For a radical socialist written off by many as a no-hoper who would lead Labour to its worst ever election defeat, Corbyn is pulling in huge crowds. The 68-year-old peace campaigner, who has been speaking at modestly-attended fringe rallies and demonstrations for decades, seems to have found a wider audience. His manifesto for renationalisation, higher public spending and tax rises for the rich has gone down well with a wide pool of voters.

6 June 2017: A rainbow appears above the stage as Jeremy Corbyn speaks at a campaign rally in BirminghamDarren Staples/Reuters
Crowds turn out to hear Jeremy Corbyn in (clockwise from top left) Hebden Bridge on 15 May 2017, Liverpool on 20 May 2017, Gateshead on 5 June 2017 and Huddersfield on 16 May 2017Getty Images/Reuters
31 May 2017: A woman embraces Jeremy Corbyn at a campaign event in ReadingPeter Nicholls/Reuters
People hug and kiss Jeremy Corbyn during campaign rallies in (clockwise from top left) Birmingham on 20 May 2017, Whythenshawe on 9 May 2017, Ashton-under-Lyne on 9 May 2017 and Harlow on 27 April 2017Reuters
6 June 2017: A woman wears tights showing the face of Jeremy Corbyn at a campaign rally in BirminghamDarren Staples/Reuters
1 June 2017: Supporters wait for Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the Labour Party, to give a speech in BasildonNeil Hall/Reuters
16 May 2017: Members of the public wait for Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to attend a campaign rally in Beaumont Park, HuddersfieldLeon Neal/Getty Images
People take selfies with Jeremy Corbyn in (row by row, left to right) Manchester on 3 June 2017, Hucknall on 3 June 2017, Reading on 31 May 2017, Liverpool on 15 May 2017, Leeds on 10 May 2017, Hebden Bridge on 15 May 2017, London on 18 May 2017, York on 2 June 2017. and Telford on 6 June 2017Getty Images/Reuters
13 May 2017: Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is startled by Cody the dachshund during a campaign event outside the James Paget Hospital in Great YarmouthDan Kitwood/Getty Images
18 May 2017: Jeremy Corbyn meets a dog named Scrappy-doo as he campaigns in SouthallNeil Hall/Reuters
13 May 2017: Jeremy Corbyn shares a joke with Charlotte Henderson Jones, aged 5, as she balances a toy on her head in LowestoftDan Kitwood/Getty Images
28 May 2017: Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn hosts a general election rally at the Old Fruitmarket, Candleriggs in Glasgow, ScotlandRobert Perry/Getty Images
7 June 2017: Jeremy Corbyn holds aloft a red rose after a rally in GlasgowRussell Cheyne/Reuters
9 May 2017: Labour party Leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks during his general election campaign launch in ManchesterPaul Ellis/AFP

An election campaign built around Theresa May's stature has exposed her flaws. She often appears stiff and has relied almost robotically on catchphrases like "strong and stable" and "coalition of chaos". Her refusal to take part in television debates has led to allegations that she is running scared. May has been criticised for failing to engage personally with voters.

Attacks by Islamist militants in Manchester and London threw the spotlight on security. Corbyn has put the Conservatives on the back foot over the matter, criticising May for a drop in police numbers every year in her time as home secretary. May's own ratings have fallen significantly after the so-called "dementia tax" – a U-turn on social care policy.

30 May 2017: Theresa May attends an election campaign event in WolverhamptonDarren Staples/Reuters
2 May 2017: Prime Minister Theresa May eats chips as she meets with residents in Mevagissey, Cornwall, during a campaign visit ahead of the forthcoming electionDylan Martinez/Reuters
31 May 2017: Theresa May samples cheese at the Royal Bath and West Show in Shepton Mallet, SomersetLeon Neal/Getty Images
16 May 2017: Theresa May meets pupils at Nishkam Primary School in BirminghamDan Kitwood/Getty Images
31 May 2017: Theresa May is pictured in front of a sign advertising cider at the Royal Bath and West Show in Shepton Mallet, SomersetLeon Neal/Getty Images
18 May 2017: Prime Minister Theresa May launches the Conservative Party election manifesto in HalifaxDan Kitwood/Getty Images
3 June 2017: Theresa May speaks at an election campaign event at Thornhill Cricket and Bowling Club in Dewsbury, West YorkshireHannah McKay/Reuters
15 May 2017: Theresa May walks past a sign reading 'Expendable' as she makes a campaign visit to Abingdon Market near OxfordJustin Tallis/AFP
15 May 2017: Theresa May reacts as she talks with a shopper during an election campaign walk about around Abingdon Market near OxfordJustin Tallis/AFP
15 May 2017: Theresa May speaks to a man during an election campaign walk about around Abingdon Market near OxfordJustin Tallis/AFP
18 May 2017: Demonstrations take place before Theresa May arrives to launches the Conservative Party Election Manifesto in HalifaxIan Forsyth/Getty Images
13 May 2017: Children react as Theresa May meets visitors at the Balmoral Show near Lisburn, Northern IrelandJustin Tallis/AFP
27 April 2017: Theresa May speaks to supporters at a campaign event at Shine Centre in LeedsAnthony Devlin/Getty Images
16 May 2017: Members of the public take pictures of a defaced road sign referencing Prime Minster Theresa May in HuddersfieldLeon Neal/Getty Images
31 May 2017: A supporter holding a placard referring to Theresa May waits for Jeremy Corbyn at a campaign event in ReadingPeter Nicholls/Reuters
31 May 2017: A supporter waits for Jeremy Corby to arrive at a campaign event in ReadingPeter Nicholls/Reuters

Polling stations open at 0600 GMT on Thursday 8 June 2017. Britons have until 2100 GMT to vote, and there will be an exit poll as soon as voting ends. The first handful of seat results are expected to be announced by 2300 GMT, with the vast majority of the 650 constituencies due to announce results between 0200 GMT and 0500 GMT on Friday morning.