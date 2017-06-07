With one day to go until the general election on Thursday 8 June, opinion polls show that Prime Minister Theresa May's lead over the opposition Labour party has ebbed over the course of her campaign.

Six weeks ago, when she called for an election, the polls and the pundits all predicted a massive landslide for May and possibly even the end of Labour. May's poll ratings indicated she could be on course to win a landslide majority on a par with the 1983 majority of 144 won by Margaret Thatcher.

However, her poll lead has shrunk over the past three weeks. Latest polls put her party anywhere from 12 to one point ahead, a situation considered improbable at the start of the campaign. Different poll models give a wide range of projected results. Some predict May will increase her majority, but one projection suggests she could lose parliamentary seats.

Pollsters warn that much still depends on the level of voter turnout. Past experience indicates that the young are far less likely to vote than the elderly, who favour the Conservatives.

Young people feel the Labour leader appeals to them like no other politician before him. Many will be voting for the first time. Since the election was called, more than a million under-25s have registered to vote.

For a radical socialist written off by many as a no-hoper who would lead Labour to its worst ever election defeat, Corbyn is pulling in huge crowds. The 68-year-old peace campaigner, who has been speaking at modestly-attended fringe rallies and demonstrations for decades, seems to have found a wider audience. His manifesto for renationalisation, higher public spending and tax rises for the rich has gone down well with a wide pool of voters.

An election campaign built around Theresa May's stature has exposed her flaws. She often appears stiff and has relied almost robotically on catchphrases like "strong and stable" and "coalition of chaos". Her refusal to take part in television debates has led to allegations that she is running scared. May has been criticised for failing to engage personally with voters.

Attacks by Islamist militants in Manchester and London threw the spotlight on security. Corbyn has put the Conservatives on the back foot over the matter, criticising May for a drop in police numbers every year in her time as home secretary. May's own ratings have fallen significantly after the so-called "dementia tax" – a U-turn on social care policy.

Polling stations open at 0600 GMT on Thursday 8 June 2017. Britons have until 2100 GMT to vote, and there will be an exit poll as soon as voting ends. The first handful of seat results are expected to be announced by 2300 GMT, with the vast majority of the 650 constituencies due to announce results between 0200 GMT and 0500 GMT on Friday morning.