A museum dedicated to espionage is coming to New York in December, according to media reports.

Called 'Spyscape', the spy museum developed by the British investment group Archimedia, will be located in midtown Manhattan.

The Wall Street Journal reports the attraction will feature seven main galleries dedicated to aspects of espionage such as deception and cyberwarfare.

The facility would be spread across a venue sprawling 60,000 square foot (5,574 square meter), and will be run as a for-profit institution.

According to the Associated Press the company running the museum plans to charge $39 for standard adult admission.

Shelby Prichard, chief of staff at Spyscape, says the museum will also be participatory and visitors will be able to take part in activities like encoding and decoding messages.