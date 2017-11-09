An update to Apple Pay that lets users send money to one another through iMessage will not be available to UK residents. Yet.

Apple Pay Cash will be included in the newest iOS update, 11.2, and users will be prompted about setting up the money trading system when they launch their messages app. Dedicated iPhone users who subscribe to the beta updates can use the feature now. It will send money from the bank cards linked to a user's Apple Pay account.

But UK residents could be waiting until 2018 for Apple Pay Cash to arrive locally.

When Apple Pay launched in September 2014, UK iPhone users did not receive the feature until almost a year later (July 2015). It was the second country, behind the US, to have the service.

Sweden, Denmark and Finland only got Apple Pay several weeks ago (24 October) and countries such as Germany, India and South Korea are still waiting.

The system will also let you load money onto a virtual debit card that can then be used to purchase items from websites. Users need to have two-step verification set up on their phones for Apple Pay Cash to work. Recipients will need to be signed up to Apple Pay Cash to receive money.

Whenever money is transferred, it will go to the virtual debit card, not straight into a bank account. You can transfer the money across, but it will take the same time as an average bank transfer (one to three business days).

Users can also use their Apple Watch to send money, much like they would a normal message, and if you are feeling particularly lazy, a "Hey Siri" request will work as well.