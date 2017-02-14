Grime MC Stormzy has accused the Metropolitan Police of kicking in the front door of his Chelsea home. The Shut Up rapper claims to have been mistaken for a burglar and is now demanding the authorities pay for the damage.

Stormzy, real name Michael Omari, says he woke up on the morning of 14 February to find the police smashing his door. Showing evidence of his ordeal on Twitter, the 23-year-old posted a photo of the door with missing wooden panels which are seen on the floor along with debris. The rapper tweeted: "Woke up to Feds destroying my front door coz apparently I'm a burglar who burgles his own home. @metpoliceuk need your bank details still."

When one Twitter user questioned the validity of his accusations against the police, Stormzy replied: "I woke up and saw them you lil idiot." Another follower claimed to have experienced a similar situation and had not received compensation from the police, to which Stormzy said: "Bro trust me I ain't holding my breath lol proper d*******s."

IBTimes UK contacted the Met Police who said they were unable to comment.

Hours before the reported incident, Stormzy had attended the Elle Style Awards at 41 Conduit Street in London, which he attended with his girlfriend, MTV presenter Maya Jama. The TV star appeared to address Stormzy's ordeal, simply tweeting: "P**s take."

Stormzy is a rising star on the UK music scene and is nominated for British breakthrough act at the Brit Awards 2017, taking place on 22 February. Among other awards, Stormzy won the best grime act at the Mobo Awards in both 2014 and 2015 and appeared on the BBC's Sound of 2015 list as a hotly-tipped influential act.

The Know Me From rapper recently announced his debut album Gang Sign And Prayers will be released on 24 February while the accompanying UK tour will launch on 29 March. Tickets for the jaunt sold out in minutes before immediately appearing on secondary ticket-selling websites. Stormzy criticised the expensive resale tickets, tweeting: "F**k all these secondary ticket websites, please don't buy tickets for more than face value. Sorry there isn't more I can do, they're c***s."