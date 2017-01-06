This week's round-up of the best video game deals and discounts in the UK includes many of 2016's best games. The headline deals are Fumito Ueda's The Last Guardian for less than £25, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End for £22.85 and Dishonored 2 for the same amount.

Indie delight Firewatch is £9.49 if you're in the market for an excellently-written mystery drama, and Xbox One exclusives Gears of War 4 and Forza Horizon 3 are also listed for £19.99 and £24.99 respectively.

Thanks to Hot UK Deals for supplying this week's deals...

Consoles

Xbox One 500GB w/ Minecraft - £199.99 + £5.95 delivery @ Simply Games

Games

The Last Guardian [PS4] @ ShopTo - £24.85

The Last Guardian [PS4] £24.99 @ Argos

Firewatch [PS4] £9.49 (PS+ £7.99) @ PlayStation Store

Dishonored 2 [PS4 / Xbox One] £22.85 @ ShopTo

Mafia 3 [PS4 / Xbox One] £23.85 @ Simply Games

Dead Rising 4 [Xbox One] £23.99 @ Argos

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare [PS4 / Xbox One] £18.85 @ Simply Games

Forza Horizon 3 [Xbox One] £24.99 @ Argos

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End [PS4] £22.85 @ Base

Gears of War 4 [Xbox One] £19.99 @ Argos

Tom Clancy's The Division [PS4 / Xbox One] £11.99 @ Argos

Tales from the Borderlands (PS4 / Xbox One) £5.99 @ Game

Dark Souls 3 [PS4 / Xbox One] £16.99 @ Argos

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - Day 1 Edition [PS4 / Xbox One] £14.86 @ ShopTo

