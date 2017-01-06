This week's round-up of the best video game deals and discounts in the UK includes many of 2016's best games. The headline deals are Fumito Ueda's The Last Guardian for less than £25, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End for £22.85 and Dishonored 2 for the same amount.
Indie delight Firewatch is £9.49 if you're in the market for an excellently-written mystery drama, and Xbox One exclusives Gears of War 4 and Forza Horizon 3 are also listed for £19.99 and £24.99 respectively.
Thanks to Hot UK Deals for supplying this week's deals...
Consoles
Xbox One 500GB w/ Minecraft - £199.99 + £5.95 delivery @ Simply Games
Games
The Last Guardian [PS4] @ ShopTo - £24.85
The Last Guardian [PS4] £24.99 @ Argos
Firewatch [PS4] £9.49 (PS+ £7.99) @ PlayStation Store
Dishonored 2 [PS4 / Xbox One] £22.85 @ ShopTo
Mafia 3 [PS4 / Xbox One] £23.85 @ Simply Games
Dead Rising 4 [Xbox One] £23.99 @ Argos
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare [PS4 / Xbox One] £18.85 @ Simply Games
Forza Horizon 3 [Xbox One] £24.99 @ Argos
Uncharted 4: A Thief's End [PS4] £22.85 @ Base
Gears of War 4 [Xbox One] £19.99 @ Argos
Tom Clancy's The Division [PS4 / Xbox One] £11.99 @ Argos
Tales from the Borderlands (PS4 / Xbox One) £5.99 @ Game
Dark Souls 3 [PS4 / Xbox One] £16.99 @ Argos
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - Day 1 Edition [PS4 / Xbox One] £14.86 @ ShopTo
For all the latest video game news follow us on Twitter @IBTGamesUK.