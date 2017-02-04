This week's round-up of the best video game deals and discounts in the UK includes a PS4 slim model for less than £200, another for £250 with Resident Evil 7 and an additional DualShock 4 controller and a Sega Mega Drive plug-and-play with 80 games for the game price as a typical PS4 game.

On the games side of things, you can pre-order Xbox-exclusive RTS Halo Wars 2 for £34.85, Resident Evil 7 on PC is available for £23.74 and through the PlayStation store you can buy Ubisoft's extreme winter sports title Steep for £24.99.

Elsewhere there's PS4 delight The Last Guardian for a new low price of £22.85, Bloodbornes' GOTY edition for £23.99, Fallout 4 on PC for less than a tenner and Uncharted 4: A Thief's End for £20.95.

Thanks, as ever to Hot UK Deals for putting together our list.

Consoles

PS4 500GB w/ Resident Evil 7 + Extra DualShock 4 controller - £249.98 @ Ebuyer

PS4 500GB (Black) w/ £9:88 off next purchase - £197.50 @ 365Games

Sega Mega Drive w/ 80 built-in games £39.99 @ Argos

Games

Pre-Order: Halo Wars 2 + Decimus Pack [Xbox One] £34.85 Delivered @ ShopTo

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End [PS4] £20.95 @ The Game Collection

Star Fox Zero [Wii U] £16.95 @ Coolshop

Resident Evil 7 - Biohazard [Steam] £23.74 @ CDKeys

The Last Guardian [PS4] £22.85 – ShopTo

Bloodborne: Game of the Year Edition [PS4] £23.99 @ 365games

Steep [PS4] £24.99 @ PlayStation Store

Homefront: The Revolution [PS4] £7.95 @ The Game Collection

Fallout 4 [Steam] £9.97 @ CDKeys

Grand Theft Auto 5 [PC] £15.99 @ Greenman Gaming

DOOM [PC] £10.44 @ CDKeys

Accessories

Xbox One Wireless Controller Black £36.85 @ ShopTo

PlayStation 12 month subscription £32.99 @ Electronic First

