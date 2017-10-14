This week's round-up of the best video game deals and discounts in the UK includes three different Nintendo Switch bundles, plus two bundles for the Oculus Rift and PlayStation VR virtual reality headsets.

When it comes to games there's Persona 5 for a little over £30, Bungie shooter Destiny 2 for its best price yet of £29.99 and pre-orders for upcoming games Super Mario Odyssey for Switch and Gran Turismo Sport for PS4.

There's also Pokken Tournament DX for £35.00, The Binding of Isaac Afterbirth+ for £24.99, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided for a ridiculous £4.99, Resident Evil 7 for £15 and Hitman season one on disk for a little under £20.

Thanks as ever to Hot UK Deals for putting together this week's list.

Consoles

Nintendo Switch Grey w/ Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle - £289.99 @ Tesco Direct

Nintendo Switch Neon Red / Blue or Grey w/ The Legend of Zelda - Breath of the Wild - £309.99 @ Game

Xbox One S 500GB w/ Forza Horizon 3, Hot Wheels DLC & Forza Motorsport 7 - £199.00 @ Zavvi

Oculus Rift virtual reality headset + Touch controller bundle - £399 @ Oculus.com

Nintendo Switch Neon Red / Blue or Grey w/ Lego City Undercover - £294.99 @ Argos

PlayStation VR with Camera, PlayStation VR Worlds, VR Karts - £349.99 @ Game

Games

Persona 5 [PS4] £31.85 @ Simply Games

Pokken Tournament DX [Switch] £35.00 @ GamesCentre

Xenoblade Chronicles X [Wii U] £17.95 @ eBay/The Game Collection

The Binding of Isaac Afterbirth+ [Nintendo Switch] £24.99 @ Base

The Surge [PS4] £11.95 @ Base

Destiny 2 w/ Coldheart Exotic Weapon [Xbox One] £29.99 @ Simply Games

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided [PS4 / Xbox One] £4.99 @ Argos

Resident Evil Origins Collection [PS4] £13.85 @ Base

Ghost Recon Wildlands [PS4/Xbox One/PC] FREE Weekend (12th - 15th Oct)

Super Mario Odyssey [Switch] £39.99 @ Grainger Games

Gran Turismo Sport w/ Limited Edition GT Dualshock 4 Twin Pack [PS4] £69.99 @ VERY

Hitman [PS4] £19.84 @ Base

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard [Xbox One] £15.00 @ Tesco Direct

Middle-earth: Shadow of War [PS4 / Xbox One] £34.85 @ ShopTo

Accessories

Playstation Plus 12 month subscrition - £38.86 @ ShopTo

Microsoft Xbox One play and charge kit - £7.50 @ Maplin