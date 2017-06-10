This week's round-up of the best video game deals and discounts in the UK includes two deals on PlayStation VR headsets with Farpoint and PlayStation VR Worlds, as well as bundles for the base 500GB PS4 model and PS4 Pro with Horizon Zero Dawn.

On the game side of things, Guerrilla's open world hit is on sale for £24.99 at Argos, there are deals on the latest Call of Duty for both PC and Xbox One (the latter including the Modern Warfare Remaster).

There are also deals on Uncharted: The Lost Legaxy, Fallout 4, Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition, the last two games in the Far Cry series and the inimitable Doom.

Thanks to Hot UK Deals for supplying this week's deals.

Consoles

PlayStation VR w/ Farpoint + VR Worlds + Eagle Flight + PlayStation Camera - £349.99 @ Game

PlayStation VR (PSVR) w/ Farpoint + VR Worlds + PlayStation Camera - £339.85 @ ShopTo

PS4 Slim 500GB w/ Horizon Zero Dawn - £199.85 @ ShopTo

PS4 Pro 1TB w/ Horizon Zero Dawn + Wipeout - £339.85 @ ShopTo

Xbox One S 500GB w/ Gears of War 4 + Forza Horizon 3 + Fifa 17 + one month EA Access + extra controller - £219.99 @ Microsoft

Games

Horizon Zero Dawn [PS4] £24.99 @ Argos

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare [PC – Steam] £6.99 @ CDKeys

Dead Rising 4 [Xbox One] £15.85 @ Shopto

Horizon Zero Dawn [PS4] £27.99 @ Sainsburys

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition [Xbox One / PS4] £21.99 @ Argos

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Legacy Edition (includes Modern Warfare Remastered) [Xbox One] £29.99 @ Microsoft Store

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy w/ Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy [PS4] £24.25 @ Base

Fallout 4 (Inc Fallout 3) [Xbox One] £9.85 @ Shopto

Far Cry Primal & Far Cry 4 [Xbox One] £20.00 @ Smyths

Fallout 4 [PS4 / Xbox One] £9.99 @ Argos

Doom [PS4 / Xbox One] £8.99 @ Argos

Accessories

3 Months Xbox Live + Rocket League - £14.99 @ Game

PlayStation Plus 12 Month Membership - £27.85 @ ShopTo

