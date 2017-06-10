This week's round-up of the best video game deals and discounts in the UK includes two deals on PlayStation VR headsets with Farpoint and PlayStation VR Worlds, as well as bundles for the base 500GB PS4 model and PS4 Pro with Horizon Zero Dawn.
On the game side of things, Guerrilla's open world hit is on sale for £24.99 at Argos, there are deals on the latest Call of Duty for both PC and Xbox One (the latter including the Modern Warfare Remaster).
There are also deals on Uncharted: The Lost Legaxy, Fallout 4, Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition, the last two games in the Far Cry series and the inimitable Doom.
Thanks to Hot UK Deals for supplying this week's deals.
Consoles
PlayStation VR w/ Farpoint + VR Worlds + Eagle Flight + PlayStation Camera - £349.99 @ Game
PlayStation VR (PSVR) w/ Farpoint + VR Worlds + PlayStation Camera - £339.85 @ ShopTo
PS4 Slim 500GB w/ Horizon Zero Dawn - £199.85 @ ShopTo
PS4 Pro 1TB w/ Horizon Zero Dawn + Wipeout - £339.85 @ ShopTo
Xbox One S 500GB w/ Gears of War 4 + Forza Horizon 3 + Fifa 17 + one month EA Access + extra controller - £219.99 @ Microsoft
Games
Horizon Zero Dawn [PS4] £24.99 @ Argos
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare [PC – Steam] £6.99 @ CDKeys
Dead Rising 4 [Xbox One] £15.85 @ Shopto
Horizon Zero Dawn [PS4] £27.99 @ Sainsburys
Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition [Xbox One / PS4] £21.99 @ Argos
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Legacy Edition (includes Modern Warfare Remastered) [Xbox One] £29.99 @ Microsoft Store
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy w/ Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy [PS4] £24.25 @ Base
Fallout 4 (Inc Fallout 3) [Xbox One] £9.85 @ Shopto
Far Cry Primal & Far Cry 4 [Xbox One] £20.00 @ Smyths
Fallout 4 [PS4 / Xbox One] £9.99 @ Argos
Doom [PS4 / Xbox One] £8.99 @ Argos
Accessories
3 Months Xbox Live + Rocket League - £14.99 @ Game
PlayStation Plus 12 Month Membership - £27.85 @ ShopTo
