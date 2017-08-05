This week's round-up of the best video game deals and discounts in the UK includes the best of the summer's PSN Store sale, which is offering big discounts on The Last of Us Remastered, Hitman, Wipeout Omega, No Man's Sky and more.

There's also 2016 game of the year contender Dishonored 2 for less than a tenner, a new low pre-order price for Nintendo Switch's big Christmas game Super Mario Odyssey and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy with two bonus games for less than £30.

There's also unique puzzler Tumbleseed on Nintendo Switch for £8.03, a great value pre-order for Nintendo Switch brawler Pokkén Tournament which includes a controller, and much more.

Thanks as ever to Hot UK Deals for putting together this week's round-up.

Consoles

PlayStation 4 500GB limited edition silver console w/ extra controller + Dishonored 2 + Fallout 4 + Doom - £249.99 @ Game

Games

The Last of Us Remastered (£15.99), Hitman (£17.99), Wipeout Omega (£19.99), Nioh (£24.49 Plus) & Gravity Rush 2 (£19.99) and more @ PSN Store

Dishonored 2 [PS4] £9.49 @ Argos

Super Mario Odyssey [Switch] £41.99 @ Smyths

Bulletstorm Full Clip Edition [PS4 / Xbox One] £11.99 @ Game

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy w/ Uncharted 3: Drakes Deception Remastered + Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy [PS4] £27.85 @ ShopTo

Tumbleseed [Switch] £8.03 @ Nintendo eShop

Batman: Arkham Knight [Xbox One] £7.95 @ The Game Collection

Pokkén Tournament DX [Switch] + Pokkén Tournament Pro Pad Controller + A2 Poster - £59.99 @ Nintendo Store

I am Setsuna [Switch] £20.09 @ Nintendo

Halo Wars 2 [Xbox One / PC] 14.95 @ The Game Collection

Mad Max [PC] £2.99 @ CDKeys

Yakuza 0 [PS4] £21.85 @ ShopTo

Titanfall 2 [PS4] £15.99 @ PSN

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided [PS4] £5.00 @ Tesco

Okami [Wii] £9.99 @ Base

Accessories

PlayStation 4 Elite Chat Headset - £8.69 @ Base

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller - £54.95 @ The Game Collection

Mario 'Modern Colours' amiibo - Mario 30th Anniversary Collection - £7.95 @ The Game Collection