This week's round-up of the best video game deals and discounts in the UK includes some of the best offerings from this summer's Steam sale, including 2016 favourites Dishonored 2, Stardew Valley and Superhot.

Other games on offer include recently-released shooter Prey, virtual reality shooter Farpoint and pre-orders for Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age and Nintendo's anticipated platformer Super Mario Odyssey.

On the console side of things there are three Xbox One S consoles (two with 500GB hard drives and one with 1TB), with a PlayStation VR headset, an Xbox controller and a premium gaming headset also available at a discount.

Consoles

Xbox One S 500GB w/ Battlefield 1 or Fifa 17 + Overwatch, Forza Horizon 3, Rise of the Tomb Raider and Halo 5: Guardians - £219.99 @ Tesco Direct

Xbox One S 500GB w/ Forza Horizon and Fifa 17 - £188.99 @ Grainger Games

Xbox One S 1TB w/ Forza Horizon 3, Gears of Wars 4, Overwatch & Extra Controller + £20 Argos Vouchers - £269.99 @ Argos

Games

Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age w/ limited edition t-shirt [PS4] £29.85 @ Simply Games

Farpoint [PSVR] £19.85 @ Shopto

Prey [PS4] £23.85 @ Base

Super Mario Odyssey [Nintendo Switch] £42.75 @ Base

Lego Dimensions [Xbox One] £32.99 @ Argos

Command and Conquer: The Ultimate Edition [PC] £3.60 @ CDKEYS

Steam Summer Sale

Dishonored 2 - £14.99

Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor - £3.19

Firewatch - £6.74

Abzu - £4.49

Hyper Light Drifter - £7.49

Superhot - £10.79

Stardew Valley - £6.59

Mafia 3 - £12.94

Just Cause 3 - £7.49

Transistor - £2.24

Accessories

Astro A50 Halo Edition Wireless Xbox One / PS4 Gaming Headset - £114.99 @ Argos Ebay

PlayStation VR + Camera - £329.86 @ Shopto

Xbox One Blue Wireless Controller w/ Gears of War 4 and Halo 5: Guardians - £54.99 @ Game