This week's round-up of the best video game deals and discounts in the UK includes the enormously-popular Crash Bandicoot N-Sane Trilogy, which was released recently for PS4, as well as new Nintendo Switch fighter Arms.

PS4 adventure Horizon Zero Dawn is available for £25.95, fellow exclusive Gravity Rush is just a tad cheaper at £25.00 and there's a big discount on Switch launch title Super Bomberman R, which is now £29.99 on the Switch store.

Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor's game of the year edition is available for less than £5 on both PC and Xbox One ahead of the sequel's release in October. 2016 game of the year contender Dishonored 2 is a steal at just £9.99 and Wipeout remaster the Omega Collection can be bought for just over £20.

Thanks as ever to Hot UK Deals for supplying this week's list.

Consoles

Xbox One S 500GB console w/ Forza Horizon 3 - £189.99 @ SimplyGames

Games

Horizon Zero Dawn [PS4] £25.95 @ The Game Collection

Arms [Nintendo Switch] £37.95 @ The Game Collection

Crash Bandicoot N-Sane Trilogy PS4 - £27.99 @ Tesco Direct

Super Bomberman R [Nintendo Switch] £29.99 @ Nintendo eshop

Dishonored 2 [PS4 / Xbox One] £9.99 @ Game

WipEout: Omega Collection [PS4] £21.85 Base

Gravity Rush 2 [PS4] £25.00 @ Tesco Direct

Rise of the Tomb Raider w/ artbook [PS4] £22.85 @ SimplyGames

Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor - Game of the Year Edition [PC - Steam] £2.99 @ CDKeys

Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor - Game of the Year Edition [Xbox One] £4.80 @ Microsoft Store

Just Cause 3 Gold Edition [PS4] £19.99 @ Smyths

Hitman - Steelbook Edition [PS4 / Xbox One] £19.99 @ Argos

The Surge [PS4 / Xbox One] £25.00 @ Tesco Direct

PlayStation VR Worlds [PS4] £14.85 @ Base

Injustice: Gods Among Us - Ultimate Edition [PS4] £11.99 @ Base

God of War lll Remastered [PS4] £9.93 @ Toys R Us

PlayStation VR Worlds [PS4] £15.85 @ Shopto

Dragon Quest Heroes II - Explorer's Edition [PS4] £19.95 @ The Game Collection

Lego Batman 3 [PS4] £9.85 @ ShopTo

Lego Jurassic World [PS4] £12.85 @ ShopTo