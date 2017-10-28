This week's round-up of the best video game deals and discounts in the UK includes numerous bundles for the Xbox One S, Nintendo 3DS, PlayStation VR and PS4 Pro, including games like Assassin's Creed Origins and Gran Turismo Sport.
Elsewhere there's Bethesda horror title The Evil Within 2 for £32.86, PS4-exclusive racer Gran Turismo Sport for £34.99 and the upcoming PS4 and Xbox One remaster of Rockstar's detective classic LA Noire for £26.85.
There's also Forza Horizon 3 for £22.79, Hitman's complete first season for £18.99, last year's Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare for £9.99, and Alien Isolation for its regular sub-£10 price tag,
Consoles
Xbox One S w/ Assassin's Creed Origins - £219.85 @ ShopTo / eBay
Nintendo 3DS XL Samus Edition £148.99 @ Grainger Games
Samsung Gear VR Headset (2017) w/ controller - £59.99 @ CarphoneWarehouse
PlayStation VR w/ Gran Turismo Sport + PlayStation VR Worlds + camera + move controller - £329.95 @ John Lewis
PS4 Pro w/ Gran Turismo Sport - £339.99 @ John Lewis
PS4 Pro w/ Fifa 18 + South Park: The Fractured But Whole - £356.97 @ Argos
PS4 w/ Fifa 18 + GT Sport - £249.99 @ Currys
PlayStation VR w/ Camera + Resident Evil 7 + Gran Turismo Sports + VR Worlds - £349.99 @ Game
The Evil Within 2 w/ The Last Chance DLC Pack [PS4 / Xbox One] £32.86 @ ShopTo
Gran Turismo Sport: Day One Edition [PS4] £34.99 @ Simply Games
L.A Noire [PS4 / Xbox One] £26.85 - Simply Games
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare [PS4] £9.99 @ Game
Hitman - The Complete First Season Standard Edition [PS4] £18.99 @ Base
Forza Horizon 3 [Xbox One / PC] £22.79 / £21.65 @ CDKeys
The Legend Of Zelda: Majora's Mask [Nintendo 3DS]- £6.29 @Nintendo eShop
Dishonored 2, Doom, Fallout 4, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons [PS4 / Xbox One] - £9.49 each @ Argos
Deus Ex: Mankind [PS4 / Xbox One] £4.99 @ Argos
Killzone Mercenary [PS Vita] £10.99 @ Argos
Alien Isolation [PS4] £7.99 @ PlayStation Store
Doom [PS4] £9.00 @ The Game Collection
Agents of Mayhem: Day One Edition [PS4 / Xbox One] £14.95 @ The Game Collection
Fire Emblem Warriors [Nintendo Switch] £34.95 @ The Game Collection