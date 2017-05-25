Britain will be as hot as Algeria this Saturday (27 May) as temperatures are expected to soar to 26C in the south of England, according to the Met Office.

Sunday and Monday will also be glorious with temperatures in London reaching around 24C and 25 respectively – with experts warning outdoor revellers to keep hydrated and to use plenty of sun cream.

The Met Office predict some thunderstorms towards the end of the weekend but these will do little to detract from what should be a marvellous few days of sun.

Remarkably, the weather agency is describing Saturday and Sunday as a cooling off period because expectations for Thursday and Friday are so exceptionally high.

There is a serious prospect that Wales's all time May high temperature record of 29.2C could be smashed. It has stood since 1989.

Chief Meteorologist Paul Gundersen said: "The whole of the UK will experience some very warm and sunny weather on Thursday and Friday as high pressure draws continental air from the south.

"During Saturday, showers and thunderstorms will spread from the south west with potential for a few intense downpours.

"This will be followed by cooler conditions on Sunday and Monday, although still with some fine weather in places."

People of all ages should take extra care in the extraordinary heat. It is often the first truly hot weekend of the year that catches unprepared families out.

Professor John O'Hagan, of Public Health England, said: "UV levels may be higher than usual due to a predicted reduction in ozone this week, so people should take care when outside.

"Use common sense and know the limits of your skin, don't stay out in strong sun too long and if you need to, stay in the shade during the hottest parts of the day.

"For good UV protection wear wraparound sunglasses and a hat, cover up with light clothing and, and use sunscreen that's at least factor 15, which also has good UV-A protection."