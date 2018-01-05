Ukip leader Henry Bolton's new model girlfriend made explosive remarks about Grenfell Tower and survivors of the tower-block fire as well as dubbing alleged Harvey Weinstein victims "little rich girls".

Jo Marney referred to Grenfell Tower as a "nest of illegal immigrants of all varieties. That's why they can't identify most of them," adding, "Meanwhile, British families wait on the Council Housing list for years."

The 25-year-old model blasted a decision of an offer permanent residency to survivors of the fire as "disgusting" in a social media rant last year.

Marney's comments became public after Bolton confirmed he is dating the model after ending his relationship with his wife.

Bolton's new main squeeze also had some choice words for the alleged victims of Hollywood mogul Weinstein.

In a Facebook post, Marney wrote: "Hollywood abuses' grow the f*** up. Poor, hard done by little rich girls. If she [Rose McGowan] really cared about REAL abuse of women she'd be tackling radical Islam and countries like Saudi. But let's face it, it's far easier to whinge about privileged little white Hollywood chicks who shagged some fat old man for a part in a movie. Woe is them."

Weinstein has been accused of rape and sexual assault by a number of women, with some claiming they were blacklisted when they rejected his advances.

According to the Evening Standard, Marney took to social media to express her frustration over immigration following the Westminster terror attack. "How can this happen- I'll tell you how it can happen, because we've welcomed SCUM into this country for years and years and years and there're THOUSANDS of them living right here in Britain perfectly legally."

Bolton, 54, confirmed he was in a relationship with the blonde model half his age on Wednesday (3 January). The party leader said Marney, a Ukip member from Kent who refers to herself as the "Bad Girl of Brexit," was "somebody who has become increasingly important to me".

He denied they had had a "clandestine affair" during his marriage to 42-year-old Tatiana Smurova-Bolton. Senior Ukip sources told the Daily Telegraph that the couple's marriage was over by last summer and that he met Marney at a Ukip party on 16 December.

Bolton's mother said the family are "devastated" at his behaviour after he left his wife and their two young children, ages four and one. "I am not going to make any comment but his three siblings —I have got four children — are devastated," said 79-year-old Sheila Bolton.

When asked if she found it unseemly and embarrassing that her son was dating a woman 29 years his junior, she replied: "You might say that; I couldn't possibly comment. I am not going to make a bad situation worse."

Marney defended her relationship with Bolton on Facebook. "He was in an unhappy marriage and was estranged from his wife. He started dating me and we found that we made each other happy. What's your issue?" she wrote.

She continued: "So in your world, no one is allowed to split from their partner? Or is this all because I am young and good looking?"

Bolton was elected Ukip leader in September.