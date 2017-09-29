After Ukip was wiped out the in the general election earlier this year, the party is today (29 September) set to announce its next leader.

Whoever wins will be the fourth to lead the party in just over a year. Despite the recent chaos, officials have warned that if the bookies' favourite to succeed Paul Nuttall is elected, Ukip may be plunged into a new crisis.

Hotly tipped is Anne-Marie Waters, who faced a battle to get her name onto the ballot.

But her predicted victory has sparked reports that former party leader, Nigel Farage, could be poised to form his own party

Waters has been a controversial candidate with her strong anti-Islam views a consternation amongst Ukip members.

She founded the political activist group, Sharia Watch UK, and Pegida UK, a spin-off of the German group formed to speak up against the Islamisation of Europe.

Speaking to the Daily Telegraph, one Ukip MEP warned against Marie-Waters' victory, saying that he would "consider quitting" if she was to be elected.

He said: "My view of Anne-Marie Waters is that she is too hostile and aggressive towards Islam. It's not appropriate in a modern-day political party to have a leader like that.

"It's not what I want to be part of. It would be the death of the Ukip I believe in. I saw Ukip as a party of libertarian values."

In the wake of the 2015 general election, Nigel Farage resigned and then unresigned. A year later after the EU referendum, Farage resigned again sparking a leadership election which resulted in Diane James being voted as the new leader.

James suddenly resigned just days later forcing Farage to step back into the breach while a new leader was elected.

In November 2016, Paul Nuttall took over at the top of the party but after the party's vote was decimated at the 2017 general election, he too resigned.

Full list of Ukip leadership candidates:

Henry Bolton

David Coburn

Jane Collins

David Kurten

Marion Mason

Aidan Powlesland

John Rees-Evans

Ben Walker

Anne Marie Waters

Peter Whittle