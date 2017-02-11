Paul Nuttall, the Ukip leader, has denied he lied about being present at the Hillsborough disaster when he was 12 years-old, despite a number of people questioning whether he was there.

The member of the European Parliament from Bootle claims to have been present, along with his father and two uncles, when 96 Liverpool FC fans were crushed to death in the football stand in 1989.

A number of close associates said they did not recall him talking about the incident, but Nuttall said only "scum of the Earth" would suggest he was not there.

Members of the Hillsborough Families Support Group have also questioned why the politician has never offered support to the organisation.

Margaret Aspinall, chair of the Hillsborough Families Support Group, told the Guardian: "I haven't heard anything about him being at the match.

"Has he given a statement to the police, who have said they want to hear from everyone who was there? He can't say he hasn't heard that the police want to take statements from everyone who was… it's been all over local and national media."

A friend of Nuttall said: "I have been very good friends with Paul for over 25 years," adding that during that time they had "never spoken" about Hillsborough.

In response to questions from the Guardian, Ukip provided two statements – one from Nuttal's and one from a former Ukip employee – in an attempt to clarify the matter, but the statements have raised more questions than they answered.

The statement from Nuttall's father incorrectly gave his age at the time of the disaster as 13, when he was 12. Nuttall and his parents have declined to give further comments on the matter or why Nuttall did not give a statement to the police or helped campaigners.

The issue raises potential question marks about Nuttall's credibility, who is contesting the Stoke Central byelection later this month. The constituency is a Labour stronghold, but it voted heavily in favour of Brexit in the 2016 referendum.

Staffordshire police have confirmed they are investigating allegations of election fraud after Nuttall's nomination papers gave his home address at a property in Stoke, which Nuttall subsequently admitted to not living at when the papers were completed.

Additionally, it was revealed last year that a LinkedIn page for Nuttall contained false information, including that he holds a PhD and that he was a former professional football player for Tranmere Rovers. Nuttall has denied responsibility for the LinkedIn page, blaming the inclusion of the false details on a "researcher".

Nuttall is also currently one of six Ukip MEPs, including Nigel Farage, being investigated by the European Parliament for alleged misuse of funds.