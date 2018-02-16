The UK's first sex doll brothel has ceased trading just two weeks after it opened in a sleepy Scottish village.

The business, Date A Doll, advertised 'alone-time' with its sole 'employee', Faith, for £70 ($100) per hour, according to a Craigslist advert.

Entrepreneur Steven Crawford, 25, ran the X-rated enterprise from his semi-detached home in the village of Eddlewood, South Lanarkshire.

However, Crawford told the Daily Record that he would no longer be opening his doors to punters.

He said: "Unfortunately I have upset a few neighbours... I would still [like to] hire out the doll at an agreed meeting point. Whatever they [customers] are comfortable with.

"I have removed my ads and contact details. I will re-upload them when I can be sure it's legitimate inquiries," he added.

Crawford purchased Faith for £1,800 from a manufacturer in the north of England. His venture followed the opening of sex doll brothels in Paris and Barcelona.

Clients are advised to use condoms when interacting with the life-like creations, although it is not mandatory as the models can be thoroughly cleaned with the right equipment.

"They don't have to use protection, but I will charge if hygiene standards are not met," said Crawford.

The businessman previously admitted to the Record that some may regard his venture as "sleazy", but that he was "just a young guy who wants money and flash cars".

"My doll is called Faith – as in 'Faith I will succeed,'" he said. "The neighbours won't be pleased but I hope that as long as the environment I'm creating is safe and legal, they'll understand.

He added: "I've had in the region of 50 enquiries and my customers were in the 30-40 age bracket."

Asked if he had had sex with Faith, Crawford replied: "Does a chef taste his own food? I thought I'll need to make sure it's all right. Absolutely.

"But I know what it's like now and it's just a needless risk to the product. I don't want her suffering too much wear and tear and for me it's all about the money."