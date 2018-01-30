Quincy Jones may be 84 but the iconic music producer still has a rampant sexual appetite and has no plans to say goodbye to his womanising ways. The star, worth an estimated $400m (£280m), has revealed that he is dating almost two dozen women from around the world.

In an interview with GQ, the Thriller hit-maker declared: "I got 22 girlfriends. Hell, yeah. Everywhere. Cape Town. Cairo. Stockholm - she's coming in next week. Brazil - Belo Horizonte, São Paulo and Rio. Shanghai - got a great girl over there from Shanghai, man. Cairo, whew!"

While Jones, who has been married three times, may have been forced to sneak around in his heyday, the veteran lothario now prefers to be honest with his various partners.

"I don't lie. And it's amazing - women get it, man," he explained. "Don't you ever forget they're 13 years smarter than we are. Don't you ever forget it."

In his determination to stay young at heart and keep the "fat and old" from his house, Jones refuses to date anyone his own age. His girlfriends are between the ages of 28 and 42.

"Hell no! You see me with an 84-year-old woman? Are you crazy?" he said.

"Why? For what, man? There's nothing...there's no upside. You gotta be kidding. I got me some technology out there that keep fat and old away from here. Buzzes if they're too old.

"But you'd be surprised. These women, the young ones, are aggressive now. Oh my God, they're fearless, man. All over the world."

Having had his fair share of conquests during a prolific career, the Grammy winner believes having six beautiful daughters of his own is his penance.

"When you've been a dog all your life, God gives you beautiful daughters and you have to suffer. I love 'em so much. They're here all the time."