Sony Pictures' planned big screen adaptation of PlayStation series Uncharted took a step closer to getting made this past weekend, with writer and director Joe Carnahan revealing he has completed work on the script's latest draft.

The project has been in the works for much of the series' nine years, with a host of directors, writers and stars attached at various stages, including Oscar-winner Mark Boal (as writer), Mark Wahlberg (as its star) and David O. Russell (as director).

Sharing a picture of the completed script's first page on Instagram, Carnahan said: "Done and dusted. Now the REAL work begins. If there's a more monstrously cool action script in Hollywood right now, I wanna read it."

He also called his script a "beast".

Naughty Dog's Uncharted series follows the escapades of adventurer Nathan Drake, a thief and history nut always on the hunt for lost treasure with his mentor Victor "Sully" Sullivan. In the first game, 2007's Drake's Fortune, Drake is hunting down the lost city of El Dorado.

Carnahan had been planned to direct the adaptation as well as write its script, but departed the director's chair to focus on Bad Boys sequel Bad Boys For Life, which Sony had tasked him with overseeing.

Night at the Museum and Stranger Things director Shawn Levy is now attached to direct the film.

In November, Carnahan revealed that his script will include Drake, Sully and leading lady Elena, but it's not clear if his script will adapt the original game's story, or tell a new one with the same central characters.

He also described his film as the "anti-Indiana Jones".

With a completed script out there and a director in place, the Uncharted film is closer than ever to becoming a real thing - but there's a long way to go. Commence the casting rumours!

For all the latest video game news follow us on Twitter @IBTGamesUK