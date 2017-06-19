The WWE has not officially confirmed The Undertaker's retirement even though the Deadman hinted at his departure from the squared circle following his loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33 in April.

Ever since the Phenom made his theatrical exit from the ring at the Showcase of the Immortals, the WWE Universe has been intensely speculating on whether the legend of the game has indeed retired.

However, it seems like The Undertaker might not have hung up his boots just yet, as a report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter claims that the company will attempt to "plant the seed" for a rematch between The Big Dog and The Undertaker on the upcoming Monday Night Raw. The match isn't a lock, but the federation wants fans to believe they are going to witness the superstars' clash at SummerSlam in August, the report says, according to Inquisitr.

The report goes on to say that the company is also reaching out to some "part timers" about appearing at the pay-per-view event because they want to make the show as big as possible.

This comes after the company teased three big announcements for this week. One of the announcements will be from Reigns regarding his SummerSlam plans on the upcoming episode of the red brand. The other announcements will be from Seth Rollins on Sports Center, and Daniel Bryan is going to make a big SummerSlam announcement on SmackDown Live on Tuesday.

Previously, CageSideSeats had reported that The Undertaker might not have retired as previously thought with his exit from the ring at the Grandest Stage of Them All. However, there are no plans for him to wrestle again, the report had said.