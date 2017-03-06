Alexis Sanchez is planning to leave Arsenal after the end of the 2016/17 season following a series of row with Arsene Wenger. The forward was dropped from the starting lineup in the Gunners' 3-1 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield.

The north London club have managed only two wins in last six matches played in all competitions, which also includes a 5-1 crushing defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich. Sanchez's behaviour on the pitch in the Champions League round of 16 loss had left Wenger unimpressed.

According to the Mirror, the former Barcelona man's attitude on the training ground since their defeat to Bayern has not impressed Wenger and his staff. In addition to this, Arsenal players are unhappy with their star man being selfish and have noticed that Sanchez has distanced himself from the rest of the squad in recent weeks.

The Frenchman has already had several rows with the 28-year-old and Wenger believes this is having an impact on the rest of the squad. The pair's relationship has become increasingly strained and the Gunners boss has run out of patience with Sanchez's attitude.

He felt dropping the star forward for the clash against the Merseyside club was the best decision for the team's harmony as he started his compatriot Olivier Giroud to lead Arsenal's attack. However, Wenger admitted that dropping Sanchez was a mistake after his side's defeat at the hands of the Reds.

The South American attacker's current deal at the Emirates is set to expire in 2018 and he has already been offered a new deal worth £180,000-a-week ($221,162 a week).

Sanchez has decided not to sign an extension as he has set his sights on leaving his current employers in the summer after being dropped to the bench against Jurgen Klopp's side. The Mirror reports that Paris Saint-Germain are interested in taking Arsenal star to Parc des Princes and believe they are favourites in securing his signature.