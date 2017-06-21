The Unicode consortium on Tuesday (20 June) announced the release of version 10.0, which brings 56 new emoji characters. Vendors such as Apple, Google, Microsoft and Samsung are likely to include the support for new emojis in the second half of this year.

Google revealed its new emojis in the first beta of Android O, whereas Twitter added support for the new release during the Unicode 10 beta period. Apple traditionally rolls out iOS updates with new emojis in the September-December time frame every year. Last week Facebook began testing new emojis for some users.

The latest version of Unicode adds support for 8,518 characters, making it a total of 136,690 characters. These include four new scripts, making for a total of 139 scripts.

Star-struck, face with raised eyebrow, exploding head, crazy face, face with symbols over mouth, vomiting face, shushing face, face with hand over mouth, face with monocle, child, adult, older adult, woman with headscarf, bearded person, breast-feeding, mage, fairy, vampire, merperson, elf, genie, zombie, person in steamy room, person climbing, person in lotus position and love-you gesture are part of Unicode version 10.0.

You will also get palms up together, brain, orange heart, scarf, gloves, coat, socks, broccoli, coconut and cricket emojis in the latest version of Unicode.

The final emoji list was announced in March, which means vendors already got a few months to check out which emojis are final, reports Emojipedia.

Other popular additions to the list include giraffe, dumpling, mermaid, people with a beard, hijab, and breastfeeding.

Unicode 10.0 also adds support for Bitcoin symbol, which looks like a capital letter B with two vertical lines. Besides, it brings lesser-used languages and unique written requirements across the globe such as masaram gondi, used to write gondi in central and southeast India.