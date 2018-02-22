A couple from New York enlisted the help of United Airlines to find out the gender of their new baby.

Husband Nick Accordino reach out to the airline to plan a surprise, in-flight gender reveal party for his expectant wife Jamie during their Buffalo to Chicago flight. Airline staff decorated the gate with blue and pink balloons and hung a sign that read: "Which will it be?"

Mid-flight, after the seatbelt sign was turned off and the plane was at 30,000 feet, a flight attendant made an announcement as customers unwrapped decorative wands revealing the baby's gender. Pink ribbons and pink cookies revealed the happy couple are expecting a baby girl.

Jill Sebastian, the Buffalo General Manager at United Airlines told WGRZ: "United Airlines is all about caring for our customers and when Nick reached out to us, my Buffalo team wanted to make this a very special moment for them."

The soon-to-be parents were grateful for United's efforts. "United putting this together was way beyond anything we expected. They put on the best show we ever could have asked for," Nick said.

Jamie added: "The little touches too, like the banners when we sat down, the cookies...It was so many small touches...it was wonderful."