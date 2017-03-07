Floyd Mayweather Jr has indicated an imminent agreement to fight Conor McGregor is unlikely after committing his support to Gervonta Davis in preparing for his first world title defence against Briton Liam Walsh. The unbeaten American boxer and Ultimate Fighting Championship superstar are in talks over a cross-code clash later in 2017 but failure to reach a resolution has thrown the meeting into doubt.

Mayweather, 40, has suggested McGregor's financial demands are holding up a deal being finalised, which would prospectively see the pair clash in a boxing match. The pair have exchanged barbs on social media across the last 12 months but confirmation of the fight appears no closer to being announced.

An announcement now appears unlikely to be made for some time as Mayweather prepares IBF super-featherweight champion Davis as he putts his title on the line for the first time against Rochdale-born Walsh in London on 20 May. Mayweather swerved questions regarding negotiations with McGregor, but did suggest nothing would distract him from readying one of the premier talents from his stable.

"Right now it is about these two young fighters," Mayweather told reporters at a press conference to preview the fight. "It's not about me and McGregor. I'm happy that we were able to make this fight. Of course [I won't be distracted]. The training camp will be in Las Vegas, and I want him focused. We want to go to the boxing gym where he will have his private sessions. We will take this fight seriously."

To come out of retirement for the first time since beating Andre Berto in September 2015, Mayweather is demanding a purse split of at least $100m. And he believes that Davis – the 22-year-old who is unbeaten in 17 fights – will soon be demanding similar fees.

"The reason why is it is a lot easier to get fans is social media," he added. "It's a lot easier to build a fan base. You see a lot of world champions on social media who are not as big as Gervonta. I will say this, Gervonta is not only the youngster world champion, he's one of the most exciting fighters in boxing. With him there is going to be blood sweat and tears."