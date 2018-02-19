Jennifer Lawrence has sparked backlash after "throwing shade" at British national treasure Joanna Lumley after her onstage comments to the Baftas host on Sunday night (18 Feburary).

The Hollywood actress, 27, didn't seem too impressed with Lumley's gushing introduction of her before she presented an award at the star-studded ceremony, which saw the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in attendance.

Lumley, 71, addressed the audience with: "Right let's start giving out some of those beautiful BAFTAs shall we?

"And we start with the award for Outstanding British Film and who better to kick the whole evening off than the hottest actress on the planet.

"Soon to be seen in Red Sparrow, it's the ravishing Jennifer Lawrence."

Lawrence approached the stage looking uncomfortable before stating in a lacklustre manner: "Hi, that was a bit much but thank you Joanna."

Many viewers at home were shocked by the Silver Linings Playbook star's abrupt comment, with one person tweeting: "Wow seriously Jennifer Lawrence needs to lighten the F up. Joanna Lumley gave you a compliment calling you ravishing and you knocked her back like a right stuck up cow. Take the compliment. Jesus Christ! Ungrateful much! I'd love a compliment from Lumley #EEBAFTAs."

Another said: "Jennifer Lawrence throwing shade at Joanna Lumley after she COMPLIMENTED her has just extended my hatred for her further."

One viewer also thought there was "no need" for Lawrence's reply, tweeting: "Jennifer Lawrence was unnecessarily rude then wasn't she? #EEBAFTAs didn't think there was any need for that reply to Joanna Lumley."

Another person ranted: "Jennifer Lawrence is not welcome in the U.K. if she thinks it's ok to disrespect Joanna Lumley. Imagine licking Kardashian arse but shading Joanna Mother F**king Lumley. Overrated rodent."

Someone else defended Lawrence, writing: "Puzzled by everyone accusing Jennifer Lawrence of being rude to Joanna Lumley. Joanna introduced her as being the 'hottest actress on the planet' & 'ravishing'. Jennifer laughed and modestly described the compliment as a 'bit much' but thanked her for it. How is that rude? "

Lawrence was presenting the Outstanding Brtish Film award to Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, which was a big winner on the night. Among its wins were Leading Actress for Frances McDormand, best film and original screen play.