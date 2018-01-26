mujer feliz A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jan 25, 2018 at 2:10pm PST

Kourtney Kardashian is threatening to break the internet with her countless bikini snaps from her romantic getaway to Mexico.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 38, is currently holidaying with her boyfriend Younes Bendjima, 24, in Punta De Mita, Nayarit, but has been sharing a few sizzling snaps on Instagram in her spare moments.

The latest shot shows a radiant Kourtney smiling at the camera in a skimpy white thong bikini near an outdoor bar. She captioned the shot: "Mujer feliz."

Like her previous picture, the photo gives fans an eyeful of her pert behind, and has been liked over 1.8m times in less than 14 hours.

Fans have commented on the snap in their droves, with one person writing: "Beautiful, your my role model ."

While another said: "Unreal." A third added: "If you got it why not flaunt it Kourt."

The reality TV star and mother-of-three sparked a frenzy on Instagram when she shared a snap of herself from behind on a sunlounger, with many lambasting her for editing the photo.

One person wrote: "Photoshopped....ass is so strange..." while another critic said: "You can see that you photoshoped faillll."

Another simply put: "Photoshop fail."

But Kourtney has been keen to show off her hard-earned physique in recent months as she battles a rather strict eating regime.

She revealed on her app that she keeps her body in a constant state of ketosis, which doctors and health experts have widely cautioned as an unhealthy way to lose weight.

She wrote: "My doctor said one of the fastest ways to detox metals is to try to keep my body in a state of ketosis, which occurs when the glycogen in your liver is depleted and the body burns fatty acids for energy.

"To do this, I stick to a low-carb diet, with high proteins and healthy fats, and I eat three meals a day—with no snacking in between."

Hinting that her diet was making her feel less than vibrant with cravings, Kourtney added: "I'm not going to sugarcoat it, this detox is difficult. On fasting days, I try to stay busy and, if I'm home, I'll avoid going into the kitchen. For the rest of the days, if I'm hungry, I'll grab a handful of almonds — but I really try not to snack at all."