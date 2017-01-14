A number of meat and fish products are being recalled from sale across the UK for being "potentially unsafe".

More than 10 types of products have been produced and packaged in "unapproved premises," forcing the Food Standards Agency (FSA) to issue recalls.

Home Bargains, Factory Foods and Fultons Foods are among the shops which have been affected.

A spokesman for the FSA said: "Heads of environmental health services should be aware that a number of products of animal origin, predominately frozen fish and chicken, supplied by MDA Products Ltd have been repackaged in an unapproved premises.

"These products are also the subject of a number of labelling and traceability contraventions. They may have 'best before' or 'use by' dates that have been extended beyond those set by the manufacturers without authorisation from the manufacturer.

"Therefore, they are not compliant with food law requirements and should be withdrawn from the market and recalled from consumers.

"Despite investigations by the enforcement authorities, it has not been possible to obtain the full distribution details or product traceability record for these products."

The FSA has said Frozen Value Ltd and Factory Foods have taken action to recall effected products from their stores.