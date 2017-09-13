Uptown Funk is without a doubt one of the most iconic songs of the last decade. Following its release in 2014, it topped charts across the globe, became the best-selling song of 2015 in the UK and won two Grammy Awards, including the highly coveted Record of the Year.

But despite the song's commercial success, copyright controversies have dogged Mark Ronson and his collaborator, Bruno Mars.

A new lawsuit against Ronson claims that the British producer ripped off Zapp's 1980 funk classic More Bounce To The Ounce.

According to the Lastrada Entertainment, which owns the rights to 80s banger, the first 48 seconds of the feel-good track is near identical to More Bounce To The Ounce.

Ronson is being sued alongside Sony, Spotify, Apple and several producers. The company is seeking a ban on future plays as well as unspecified damages. Bruno Mars isn't named a defendant.

Lastrada Entertainment notes that Ronson admitted in interviews to being inspired by Zapp, the American funk band founded in Cincinnati, Ohio in 1977. The group consisted of Roger, real name Roger Troutman and his brothers Larry, Lester and Terry.

More Ounce To The Bounce, which has been sampled by the likes of Snoop Dogg, Public Enemy, Ice Cube and Notorious BIG, was the eponymous title track of their debut album and peaked at number 86 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

IBTimes UK has reached out to Ronson's representatives for comment.

Roger and Larry Troutman will sadly not be around to see the outcome of this case, as the pair died in a 1999 murder-suicide.

Back in 2016, funk group Collage took legal action after alleging that Uptown Funk bore similarities to their 1983 single Young Girls, thanks to "the distinct funky specifically noted and timed consistent guitar riffs present throughout the compositions, virtually if not identical bass notes and sequence, rhythm, structure, crescendo of horns and synthesizers rendering the compositions almost indistinguishable".

All-female rap group Sequence also claimed that think that the song, from Ronson's 2015 studio album Uptown Special, ripped off their 1979 single Funk You Up, but never pursued the musicians in court.

Listen to Uptown Funk:

Listen to More Bounce To The Ounce: