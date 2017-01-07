A US consular official has been shot by a lone gunman in Mexico.

Shocking CCTV footage of the attack has been released by the Guadalajara Consulate's office, located in the west of the country, following the shooting on Friday (6 January).

A man wearing a blue shirt and blue trousers, resembling doctors' scrubs, can be seen loitering around an identified building as cars passed through a security barrier.

When the official's car arrived at the barriers, the man calmly pulled a pistol from his pocket and took aim at the car's windscreen. A shot was fired, smashing the glass, before the man ran away on foot.

Other videos show close-ups of the man's face. He had medium-length black hair and was wearing sunglasses.

The footage was released to help identify the shooter and the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) has stated it will pay a reward of $20,000 (£16,266.78) for any information that leads to the man's identification.

"The FBI offers a reward of $20,000 for information that leads to the identification of the subject who shot a United States consular official today in Guadalajara," the consulate said in a statement.

"Please call the United States Embassy in Mexico City if you recognise him at (01-55)5080-2000."