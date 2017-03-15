The US central bank has raised its benchmark interest rate by 0.25% to 1%, only the third rise in a decade.

The US Federal Reserve voted for the rise due to rising inflation and strong jobs figures in February.

It was the second rise in three months and the Fed said in a statement that the US economy no longer needed ultra-low borrowing rates, the Associated Press reported.

More to follow.

